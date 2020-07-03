Jeez Louise, it’s enough to make you wish The Full Monty was never made. For enjoyable as that film may have been, it spawned a whole subgenre of cloyingly quaint fish-out-of-water, plucky underdog movies, none of which has ever really worked. I mean, men’s synchronized swimming?

Now we have Diane Keaton blatantly committing career suicide in this treacly, unbelievably forced, witlessly written, by-the-numbers tale of a team of stereotypical old ladies entering a cheerleading competition. (Perhaps a better phrase for those at the far end of their careers would be “trashing one’s previously respected filmography.”) And if that weren’t bad enough, she also drags into this dreck such seasoned greats as Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier and Rhea Perlman. Cheerless.

(90 min)