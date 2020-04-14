The Japanese government has finally declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures. During this period, which is expected to last at least until the beginning of May, why not take the extra time to develop your cooking abilities with some simple and easy recipes?

Not only will you be able to whip up some delicious homemade treats, but cooking has also been proven to decrease anxiety and stress. From the trending dalgona coffee to Metropolis’ original snacks, beat the stress and boredom by trying these recipes out.

Fresh sips

You might not be able to go to your favorite cafes, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on decent coffee and your favorite drinks.

Dalgona Coffee The dalgona coffee trend, which originated from South Korea, is quick and easy but still looks aesthetically pleasing for Instagram. All you need is instant coffee, sugar, and water to make the foamy, tasty drink. Pumpkin Almond Smoothie The pumpkin almond smoothie is a healthy option and can also make a filling breakfast that’s nutritious and full of vitamins, with a touch of cinnamon for some spice. Japanese Bloody Mary The perfect brunch cocktail if you’re craving a zesty drink with a Japanese twist, this Bloody Mary comes with yuzu, pickled ginger and shichimi spice. Vietnamese Egg Coffee The Vietnamese egg coffee, said to be like drinking liquid tiramisu, is a dalgona alternative if you’ve mastered the former and are looking for a new challenge.

Treats and snacks

Treat your family and roommates with homemade goods that you curated in your spare time.

Aonori Popcorn If you’re currently binge-watching Netflix shows, try out this aonori (green seaweed) popcorn for a fresh, flavorful and buttery midnight snack. Fizzy Candy These colorful fizzy candies will satisfy your sweet tooth and they're also great to make with bored children. Homemade Protein Bar These healthy, high-fiber treats are made with prunes and figs, revered for their sweetness and vitamin content.

Desserts

If you’ve been meaning to dip your toes into baking, now is the time.

Low-fat Tiramisu An all-time favorite dessert, Tiramisu would is an ideal coupling to a warm, home-cooked meal. This version is mouthwatering, but also healthy. Japanese Souffle Cheesecake If you’re willing to go the extra mile and have a full-on baking session, try the Japanese souffle cheesecake, which will be sure to impress hungry friends on your social media

Japanese recipes

Excel in the art of Japanese cuisine by starting off with these dishes, including soba and homemade furikake (seasoning).

Mizuna-Pesto Soba This cool, tangy soba recipe combines the best of both worlds with a mizuna-miso pesto sauce that's rich in nutrients. Green Tea Furikake Japanese rice seasoning, known as furikake, provides a burst of flavor to any dish, from plain white rice to even spaghetti. Try this homemade green tea furikake, which you can store and use multiple times. Sawara and Yuzu Ceviche If you’re looking for a fresh appetizer, try this sawara (Spanish Mackerel), grapefruit and yuzukosho ceviche.

Check here for more Metropolis recipes.