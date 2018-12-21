Ralph Breaks the Internet

The title arcade-game avatar (voice by John C. Reilly) and his gal pal Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) use a newly installed Wi-Fi router to enter the Internet to find a replacement part for her broken game. There, they encounter several examples of what inventive Disney animators think the Internet looks like (pop-up ads, the “beach ball”). It’s cleverer and subversively funnier than the 2012 original, offering some irreverent humor and biting satire on our social media obsessions (loved the Disney princesses). Entertaining for the whole family and a good message on emotional growth for kids. (112 min)