A young Jewish man (Jessie Eisenberg) who aspires to be an actor despite the wishes of his butcher father works with a group of Jewish boy/girl scouts and the French Resistance to save the lives of thousands of young orphans by teaching them how to not appear Jewish.

Ambitiously misjudged and tonally inconsistent, the film is nonetheless reasonably suspenseful as the kids evade the nasty Nazis, and the acting is uniformly good (except for some comically bad French accents). But it often comes off as little more than a decently made collection of WWII tropes. We’ve seen all this before.

What excuses this to some extent, the “hook,” if you will, is that this is the compelling true story the famed mime Marcel Marceau. (120 min)

