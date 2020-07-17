When new directors feel they’re ready to make a feature, they usually like to play it safe, and while this is a good way to avoid major mistakes, there’s such a thing as too safe. Like this horseracing flick from noted Australian actress Rachel Griffiths.

It’s a straightforward underdog narrative, a TV movie that’s prettily filmed, competently acted (by Teresa Palmer and Sam Neill) and dull as dirt. And did no one stop to think that subtitling it on the posters, ”the story of Micelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup” might be seen as a wee bit of a spoiler? So much for suspense. Solely for the horsey set.

(98 min)