Bridget (writer Kelly O’Sullivan), still a waitress at 34, sees few bright spots in her future. She’s finally met a nice guy but is struggling with the physical aftermath of an unwanted pregnancy and ensuing abortion. So when she’s offered a job as a nanny, she jumps at the opportunity.

Her charge is Franny (Ramona Edith Williams, a born scene-stealer) an obstinate but adorable six-year-old. Bridget’s only experience in the nanny field is having “once done some babysitting,” but Franny’s two moms (Charin Alvarez and Lily Mojekwu) are desperate, and a multifaceted learning process begins.

But don’t expect a conventional story arc. This stunning debut film by director Alex Thompson and writer O’Sullivan addresses and expands on women’s issues in such a way that you don’t even know it’s happening. It’s frank, non-judgmental and groundbreaking. One scene involving a Karen is particularly memorable. The movie is also quite funny.

Despite the themes of abortion, menstruation, same-sex parenting and postpartum depression, I wouldn’t call this a woman’s film, and never a “chick flick.” Guys willing to shelve their mindless masculinity for a little while will be rewarded with a considerable emotional punch. (101 min)