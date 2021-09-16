Upcoming Events
Menu
Culture
Books
Movies
Art
Videos
Music
Events
Upcoming events
Submit an event
Create a ticketed event
Buy tickets
Dining
Bars
Restaurants
Trends
Recipes
Living
Life in Tokyo
Horoscope
Promotion
Sports
Travel
Classifieds
Metropolis
About
Pick up a copy
Past Issues
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Newsletter
Advertise / 広告募集
Jobs
Contact us
×
Sep, 2021
Sep 16, 2021
by
Fernando
About
Fernando
Previous
Irresistible
Next
Horoscope
Metropolis Recommends
Another Energy: Power to Continue Challenging – 16 Women Artists from around the World
Mar 26
-
Sep 26
Discovery Divers Tokyo
Jun 1
-
Sep 30
Saitama Art Festa 2021
Jul 1
-
Dec 19
21_21 DESIGN SIGHT: “Rule?”
Jul 2
-
Nov 28
Tadanori Yokoo: GENKYO Exhibition
Jul 17 at 10:00 am
-
Oct 17 at 6:00 pm
View All Events
Newsletter
Leave this field empty if you're human:
About
Pick up a copy
Newsletter
Advertise / 広告募集
Jobs
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Private Policy
Terms of Use
Japan Partnership Holdings
Classifieds
Metropolis Media
MetroDining
MetroHomes
Japan Travel
MetroPrint