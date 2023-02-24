Shotgun Wedding engaged couple (Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel) getting cold feet on the eve of their lavish island-destination wedding finds that things can get a lot worse when their entire wedding party is taken hostage by a gang of pirates.

Jeez Louise! J-Lo certainly gets credit for charm, style and looking so good for a woman past a certain age, but it seems she’s trying to create her own crappy sub-genre of the already played-out romantic comedy despite the fact she’s never made a good one.

And just when you thought the acting couldn’t get any worse, Lenny Kravitz shows up. Not even the valiant supporting efforts of Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, Sonia Braga and D’Arcy Carden, who yell most of their lines, can rescue this trope-laden, perfunctory time-waster. On Netflix. Or the airline of your choice. (100 min)