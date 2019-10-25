Shuzenji Tickets

Three lucky Metropolis readers will each win a ¥10,000 gift certificate good at a choice of traditional inns in Shuzenji. Apply below. Winners will be selected by lottery and notified by November 8.
By Metropolis | Posted on October 25, 2019
Three lucky Metropolis readers will each win a ¥10,000 gift certificate good at a choice of traditional inns in Shuzenji. Apply below. Winners will be selected by lottery and notified by November 8.
Metropolis is Japan's No. 1 English magazine, covering the nation's culture, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle for both local residents and aficionados abroad.