A pair of FBI agents (Abbie Cornish & Jeffrey Dean Morgan) trying and failing to track down a serial killer, turn in their desperation to a famed psychic (Anthony Hopkins, recycling a little Hannibal Lecter weirdness).

When he identifies the culprit, the Big Shock is that it’s ⎯ wait for it ⎯ another, even stronger psychic (Colin Farrell).

This is just silly.

The director is Brazil’s Alfonso Poyart, whose pointless film-school tricks end up sapping what tension there is. Miss it twice. (101 min)