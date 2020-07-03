A bereaved family is thrown into additional agony when a former girlfriend of their eldest son shows up hugely pregnant and certain it’s his because she’s never been with another man. The thing is, the guy died in a car accident five years ago.

While this noir-ish little film adds nothing new to the psycho-thriller genre, the good acting (by Amy Ryan, Brian Cox, Nick Robinson, Greg Kinnear and Margaret Qualley), brisk pacing, strong visual style and spare script elevate it to a better-than-average self-isolation diversion.

(96 min)