A Street Cat Named Bob

James Bowen, a homeless London street musician and heroin addict, had his life turned around when he adopted the titular stray ginger cat. It’s a true story of redemption that the clean-and-sober Bowen wisely parlayed into a bestselling book. The film reviewer’s task here is to comment, possibly negatively, on a film’s cinematic values separately from its noble theme. Because such true stories by definition require accuracy in their reenactment, they tend to plod, and so does this. The book was probably better. Not bad if you’re up for a smart exercise in feel-good moviemaking, or just like cats. (103 min)