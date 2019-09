Rob Brydon plays a man undergoing a mid-life crisis who gains a new sense of self-worth when he joins a group of like-minded fellows (Rupert Graves, Jim Carter, others) in an all-male synchronized swimming team. (Seriously, this is a thing.) While this low-key comedy is obviously going after a Full Monty male-bonding vibe and just as obviously falling short, it never pushes too hard and is an amiable if unremarkable sit. (96 min)