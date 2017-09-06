Swiss Army Man

A despairing man stranded on a desert island (Paul Dano) discovers a corpse on his beach (Daniel Radcliffe). They make friends. Soon they’re embarked on a surreal adventure back to civilization. You could call this a cross between Cast Away and Weekend at Bernie’s, but that would imply that it’s any good. I tried to get in synch with it, but all I could see was earnestly wasted talent and opportunity. One running theme is corpse farts. Or erections. This audacious, juvenile bit of absurdist theater is at least original. But the thing I was unable to get past was its utter pointlessness. (97 min)