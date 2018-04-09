The Commuter

A freshly fired, cash-strapped, ex-NYC-cop insurance salesman is anonymously offered, during his homeward commute, a ton of money to locate on the train a possible witness to a murder. It’s an offer he can’t refuse. He then realizes, considerably later than even the dullest audience member, that he has been set up. And he’s going to have to think (and fight) his way out. With 2009’s Taken, Liam Neeson embarked on a sub-career of low-intelligence, B-movie actioners. Fans of such potboilers will get what they pay for (Neeson). But someone should be punished for wasting Vera Farmiga’s prodigious talent. (105 min)