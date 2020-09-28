The demand for psychic services and alternative healing methods has been on the rise in recent years. Due to expanding notions of “wellness” and general disappointment with traditional healthcare options, people are looking elsewhere for a chance to improve their mental and physical wellbeing.

The Conjure Witch is one such destination for those seeking answers in their private and professional lives. The psychic consultation service belongs to Freya Bishop, a certified Reiki practitioner who has been involved in spiritual work for over 25 years. An experienced psychic reader, Bishop specializes in energy ‘cleansing’ and love spells, as well as tarot card readings and other sought-out services.

“My goal in life is to help people live a better quality of life,” Bishop tells Metropolis. “That is why my grandmother did it and that is what I’m doing it for. I want to make things much easier for people because I feel and know that your spiritual body can affect your physical body.”

Psychic services to enhance your life

Hailing from a line of spiritual healers (she mentions an ancestor who perished in the infamous Salem witch trials), Bishop describes her work as a “manipulation of energy.” Among her most popular services is what she refers to as a “spiritual cleansing,” in which she removes negative energy from a person’s life.

When your energy is clean, you will notice a difference in your life. You’ll have more opportunities and things will go more in your favor

“When you have negative energy, it affects how people perceive you and how you communicate with others,” Bishop explains. “When your energy is clean, you will notice a difference in your life. You’ll have more opportunities and things will go more in your favor.” In addition to helping people clear their negative energy, Bishop specializes in resolving romantic conflicts through her top love spells, “Return to me” and “Love Uncrossing.”

Also known as the “Come Back to Me” spell, Bishop’s “Return to Me” service involves reuniting lovers who have been separated, sometimes for years, by a physical or emotional distance. “Love Uncrossing,” however, is her most successful service, aimed at those who feel cursed in romance or otherwise can’t find stability in their intimate relationships.

Virtual consultations with The Conjure Witch

Bishop’s methods originate from family traditions dating as far back as the 1800s and include a range of ingredients such as herbs, oils, crystals, candles and even gold. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of Bishop’s work now takes place online via virtual platforms like Zoom, WhatsApp or Skype. Having worked with clients in various countries, the U.S.-based psychic explains that in-person meetings aren’t crucial to her practice.

“I am working with your energy, with your spirit, and energy is connected all over the world,” Bishop says. “The faculty of intuition is not bound by space or time. Your eyes tell you that two people aren’t touching if they’re in different rooms or cities. On the physical level, that’s true. But the intuition knows that, on a deeper level, all people — in fact, all things — are always touching, always connected.”

Bishop is currently offering a free sample reading for those who want to learn more about her services. Check below for a list of ways to set up a consultation with the master spiritualist, or follow The Conjure Witch on Instagram for more updates.

Get in touch with the master spiritualist

Call (+1) 713-858-5777 or contact theconjurewitch@protonmail.com to set up an initial reading. Bishop is also available on WhatsApp or Skype.

Elsewhere on Metropolis: