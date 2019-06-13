The Extraordinary Voyage of the Fakir

After his mother’s death, a Mumbai street trickster (Bollywood star Dhanush) sets off to find his birth father, whom he believes to be French. In Paris he meets and falls for a pretty American, but before he can meet her the next day, the IKEA cabinet he’s hiding in gets shipped to the UK. There he is detained while the film makes fun of the refugee crisis (not cool). In similar whimsical (and repetitive) fashion, he country-hops before being reunited with his love. Now, I appreciate a little whimsy, but building a whole movie on it may be a concept that plays better in Bollywood. Liked the dance numbers, though. (92 min)