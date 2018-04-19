The Greatest Showman

Okay, first a little perspective: I quite liked La La Land and Moulin Rouge and even Mamma Mia. So it’s not that. This is the pseudo-bio of P.T Barnum set to generic contemporary pop, and what could go wrong with that? Narratively inert scenes of sentimentally schmaltzy exposition alternate with over-choreographed pop dance numbers no one’s ever heard of. Hugh Jackman tries to hold it all together with pure charm. Fails. Such an animal is, of course, highly subjective. Some liked this flick a lot. I am not among them. An hour and three quarters of fingernails on a blackboard. Seems fake. Even for a musical. (105 min)