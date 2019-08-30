The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

A few years after the end of WWII, a London writer (Lily James), successful and engaged to a rich and smarmy American, becomes interested in writing about the wartime experiences of a group of residents of Guernsey Island, which was occupied during the war. During her sojourn, she learns about the title club, and that secrets remain. Despite the twee title, this little confection from veteran director Mike Newell (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Donnie Brasco, Mona Lisa Smile and many others) manages to avoid the implied British quaintness. An earnest romantic drama and detective story, with great scenery. (124 min)