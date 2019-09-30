The Hummingbird Project

Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard play a pair of cousins in the high-frequency trading game, where success is measured in milliseconds. They quit their jobs to pursue their quixotic dream of building a super-fast link in a straight line from a data center in Kansas to New Jersey. Unpleased by this is their vicious former employer (Salma Hayek, having fun). I found this mildly intriguing and worth a look, but none of the characters are the least bit admirable or even likeable. Raw greed is rarely attractive. But kudos for extracting so much entertainment from such an unpromising story idea.

Sept 27 (111 mins)