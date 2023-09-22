This is the endearing true story of how amateur historian Philippa Langley in 2012 took on the musty academic establishment and pompous historians to locate the lost remains (under a car park!) of Richard III, one of England’s most controversial rulers. And then she went on to redeem the maligned monarch’s reputation and convince the royal family to re-inter him with full royal ceremony.

It’s a great underdog story, made even better by director Stephen Frears‘s (My Beautiful Laundrette, Prick Up Your Ears, The Snapper, The Queen, Florence Foster Jenkins) casting of the incomparable Sally Hawkins in the lead. Her elfin, flinty performance makes memorable what could have easily been dull and saccharine. Go see it. Make you feel good. (108 min)

Out in theatres now.