In this aimless, lifeless genre cocktail aspiring to reboot the cinema legend, a US Army reconnaissance soldier in Northern Iraq who dabbles in tomb raiding (Tom Cruise, meh) releases the spirit of an evil Egyptian queen, etc., etc. He seeks out someone with knowledge of such dark secrets, and winds up taking advice from a doctor named Jekyll (Russell Crowe). Who makes this stuff up? One plus: Sofia Boutella looks good in the heavy makeup, and her hamming it up is as close as the film comes to entertainment. P.S.: The requisite sequel setup (as if) for this irredeemable disaster is particularly insulting. (110 min)