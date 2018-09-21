The Vatican sends a haunted priest (Demain Bichir) and a young novitiate (Taissa Farmiga, Vera’s kid sister) to investigate the suicide of a nun in an isolated Romanian convent and find the place controlled by a demonic nun. Imagine that. Evil in the church. This spinoff of a sequel (The Conjuring 2) is not extremely scary, offers little real suspense, and packs only generic surprises. No humor, but I found its utter self-seriousness and unintended goofiness quite amusing. Are there any buildings in Romania that are not gothic? “Conjuring Universe”? I didn’t know that was a thing. (96 min)