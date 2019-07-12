The Old Man & the Gun

True story. Forrest Tucker just loved robbing banks. But politely, pulling off each caper with a note, a gun and a smile. He broke out of prison 18 times. In making this film, David Lowrey (A Ghost Story, Pete’s Dragon) brilliantly cast the Sundance Kid in the lead, because, well, who else? Robert Redford’s unforced, slightly subversive performance is a joy to behold. He’s backed up by Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover and Tom Waits. Redford says this is his final performance in front of the camera. If so, it’s a brilliantly fitting swan song for the distinguished, 82-year-old actor. But let’s not hold him to that. (93 min)