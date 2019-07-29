The Secret Life of Pets 2

And the award for best sequel to a movie no one particularly liked in the first place goes to…. The reason SLOP1 was such a letdown was that its brilliant trailer jammed in virtually every clever bit in the whole movie, resulting in a false advertisement for the film as something entirely different than the mediocre Toy Story rip-off it turned out to be. I’d say for babysitting purposes only, but even little kiddies may feel they’re being played as this narratively incoherent, busy movie desperately bounces from one of too many subplots to another (almost like it’s angling for a TV series). (86 min)