Thoroughbreds

Amanda and Lily (Olivia Cooke & Anya Taylor-Joy, both superb), two over-privileged, amoral teenage girls in old-money Connecticut, hatch a plan to murder Lily’s overbearing stepfather. The man’s only borderline abusive but, you know, annoying.

This slow-burning, diabolical debut feature of writer/director Cory Finley, adapted from his own stage play, is casually disturbing, visually sleek and stylishly haunting dark fun. The two leads are spot-on (supported by a memorable final performance by the late Anton Yelchin), the cinematography is understated and eerie, and the discordant score amplifies the threat of violence that permeates every scene. This one will get inside your head and stay there for a while.

Sept 27 (92 min)