A vengefully and long-ago divorced couple (George Clooney & Julia Roberts) travel to Bali intending to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made way back when. Getting married.

This bit of scenic silliness has been hailed as the film that will bring back the romantic comedy genre. Nope, Not seeing that. And others are calling Clooney and Roberts the new Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Okay, they’re supremely watchable, but seriously?

If you went wading in the plot, you wouldn’t get your toenails wet. And if you know how the story will turn out, well, that’s kind of the point of movies like this. Not remotely recommendable, but hard to dislike. So if your girlfriend insists on dragging you to a rom-com, you could do worse.

The scenery’s gorgeous (Australia sitting in for Bali). And on the plus side, few do the bickering bit better than George and Julia. Their barbs are well-timed and delivered with a lived-in familiarity. Coming soon to an airliner near you. (104 min)