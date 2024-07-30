TOKYO Night & Light Projection-Mapping Show at TMG Plaza By Bailey Tolentino

This past Friday, pop music duo YOASOBI collaborated with Tokyo Projection Mapping Project to put on the first night of a series of light shows, entitled “TOKYO Night & Light”. Hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the event attracted locals and tourists alike, all of whom marveled at the artwork produced by colorful lights projected onto the TMG Plaza.

YOASOBI’s brand new single “Butai ni Tatte” debuted with a matching light show to kick off the show at 6 pm. Four more moving and vibrant light shows followed, brightening up the night sky and dazzling the crowd. The projection mapping artworks were each thematic and were displayed in 30-minute increments in this order:

Butai ni Tatte–this piece aims to highlight the physical and mental fortitude it takes to be an athlete; a fitting piece to enjoy during the Olympic season.

Golden Fortune–this piece is created by a French artist, displaying powerful images that represent the friendship between France and Japan.

POETIC STRUCTURES–this piece displays animals symbolically reaching for good fortune in the future, inspiring humans to do the same.

Evolution–this piece depicts Tokyo through the lens of a kaleidoscope, painting an impressive image of the city’s multitude of cultural and artistic dynamics.

Lunar Cycle–this piece encompasses all the silhouettes that the moon takes on throughout its cycle, and incorporates images of Tokyo under the moon during each phase.

From here on out, an exclusive piece called “FUSE” will be projected on weekends and holidays. Throughout the next few months, plenty of other artworks will be projected daily. So, check out the full schedule and be sure to stop by and illuminate your hot summer nights in Tokyo.