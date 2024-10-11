Tokyo Trends: 8 Best Work Bags To Buy in Japan This Fall Function without sacrificing style By Hanna Matsumoto

Durability, function and professional flair are some qualities you may look for in a work bag, but you may find yourself sacrificing one or the other for style. Whether it’s your first job or something to motivate you for the fall semester, or you’re traveling out of town–here are eight work bags for fall that can easily match any outfit while fitting all of your essentials.

Photo credit: 2024 RALPH LAUREN.

Gaining Internet popularity, joining the likes of the famous Longchamp Le Pliage Tote, the It girl bag can be spotted in Ralph Lauren. This iconic New York fashion house breathes the city girl energy into its totes. The Keaton Tote can comfortably fit a 15-inch laptop and up to a 16-inch, making it the perfect bag for college and work while painting a youthful and sophisticated homage to academia. If you’re looking for leather skin, the Medium Karly Tote in Crosshatch Leather is another option you can check out, although its dimensions will only fit up to a thirteen-inch laptop.

Photo credit: COACH.

When thinking of timeless and elegant, Coach’s Brooklyn Shoulder Bag surfaces to mind. Also, the sleek handbag fits up to a 15-inch laptop and other work or school-related necessities. Seamless and minimalistic, this bag in warm maple is perfect for the fall season. Along with a classic black, dark ruby and stone are other options in stock. If you’re a notetaker on an iPad or paper, consider the Lana Shoulder Bag for a more compact bag.

Photo credit: Charles & Keith

Sometimes, a shoulder bag isn’t the carrier we all seek. The Charles & Keith backpack is spacious and simplistic and can easily fit an iPad Pro and a 13-inch laptop. If you’re into Charles & Keith’s endearing minimalism, don’t forget to check out its sister-like tote bag.

Photo credits: Wardrobe Icons.

The Row’s shoulder bags are an investment, but it’s a beautiful work bag that is luxurious. The Medium leather tote can comfortably fit a tablet and smaller notebooks; however, if you’re looking for a bag to fit your laptop, the Park XL has a taupe sweep that can certainly last in your bag rotation.

Photo credit: FARFETCH UK Limited.

With space for up to a 15-inch laptop, the buckle bag adds a designer flair to your everyday work bag. Made of canvas, the durability of this bag is just as attractive as the style. A minimalistic and spacious interior accompanies the chic facets of this tote, and you won’t have to worry about this investment lasting well into your career.

Photo credits: Localised Inc.

This bag has sweater weather written all over it. The Love Knot Bag from Anthropologie has two sides–a loveable olive green and cream faux fur on the flip side. Fit for the fall and winter semesters, this bag can easily fit a 13-inch laptop and all your classroom essentials.

Photo credit: Lyst.

The Japanese designer brand known for its iconic heart logo and extravagant runways presents a sleek work bag. It has a crossbody option and can fit up to a 13-inch laptop. Are you running late for a meeting and searching for an effortlessly striking bag? Comme des Garçons has you covered.

Photo credit: Longchamp 2024.

Originating in Paris, Longchamp has served the industry for almost a century through its celebration of women, and their bags indeed emit that philosophy through their seamless designs. The iconic Le Pliage collection has attracted consumers because of its lightweight structure while maintaining durability, which still appeals to university students today. Le Pliage also comes in the form of a backpack for those interested in a practical, more hands-free approach to selecting a carrier for your essentials this fall.