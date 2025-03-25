Tokyo Trends: Spring 2025 A grunge, romantic twist on spring By Hanna Matsumoto

Tokyo’s spring fashion scene is a bold fusion of current trends and grunge-inspired flair—and 2025 is no exception. From edgy reinterpretations of the model-off-duty look to bold sportswear layered with statement accessories, this season is all about eye-catching style. Showcasing seven standout Japanese streetwear brands, here are four must-have trends to get if you’re in Tokyo this spring.

Model Off-Duty

VIAVANDA 2-Way Button

Big Shirt ¥18,700

VIAVANDA Color Boyfriend

Denim Pink ¥25,300

Tokyo’s take on the model-off-duty look gives the classic clean aesthetic a fresh edge. Think fitted jeans and plain tank tops elevated with romantic, figure-flattering pieces from Maison Mume, or loose denim layered with skirts and dresses for a playful Y2K twist. Sleek silver accessories add polish to the effortless vibe, while button-ups—a staple of the model-off-duty style—get a spring refresh at VIAVANDA, where ribbons let you customize silhouettes with a touch of flair.

Effortlessly Romantic

Maison Mume Batik-Dyed

Emilija Top ¥23,200

Maison Mume Silk Layered

Elena Skirt ¥19,800

Speaking of romantic tops, Maison Mume is an emerging brand you won’t want to miss. This spring, while classic trench coats make a strong statement, it’s what’s underneath that truly captivates—think soft, romantic pieces that feel effortlessly feminine. Maxi skirts, a spring staple, are reimagined by Maison Mume with flowing silhouettes perfect for layering and creating dreamy, elevated looks.



Sporty Shoes



grounds Moopie Jaws Chrome

¥63,800

grounds Moopie Nazca

¥41,800



This spring, it’s all about the shoes––and they come in groundbreaking forms. Yello and grounds are standout Japanese fashion brands worth shopping at. To top off statement shoes, Ambush has you covered with its jersey line to achieve a chic, sporty aesthetic.

Corporate Core Twist

Maison Mume Shirred Ivy Top

¥26,800





AMBUSH Check Frill Hem

Pants ¥107,800

Want to add a spin to your corporate wardrobe? Capris are making a surprising comeback this year. Check out Ambush’s capri sets, perfect for early summer styling. Maison Mume stunned us with its shirred collection, bringing delicacy to office wear and making it a must-visit for dainty yet polished essentials. The Ivy Top, in particular, adds a refined touch to your everyday corporate aesthetic. To complete the look, check out Akikoaoki, which redefines office footwear with a grunge-inspired twist, giving your existing looks a new edge.