The Trip to Spain

So far in Michael Winterbottom’s delightful and deadpan travelogue/cuisine/personal introspection series, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan have been playing fictionalized versions of themselves. They‘ve wisecracked their way through miles of gorgeous scenery and dozens of fabulous restaurants in Northern England and Italy. The fun continues now in Spain. This is little more than hanging out with a pair of delightfully devilish guys given to banter, who occasionally lapse into hilarious celebrity-impression battles. But for me that’s just fine, and I’ll be booking the next Trip straight away.

November 8 (108 min)