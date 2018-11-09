A Harlem shoe salesman (Lil Rel Howrey) enlists the help of an aging street basketball legend (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) to field a team for the Rucker Classic streetball tournament, but has to let Uncle Drew pick the team. The resulting group of septuagenarians includes, under heavy makeup, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie. Okay, cinematically, there are several things seriously, seriously wrong with this arthritically plotted, PepsiCo-produced movie, but the energy is positive, the soundtrack is killer and I had a better time than my sophisticated self ever expected. (103 min)