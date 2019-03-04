Unfriended: Dark Web

In 2014’s Unfriended, some generally unlikable millennials get their spooky online comeuppance when they are mysteriously contacted through the Facebook account of a deceased classmate they may have bullied into suicide. This one has a similar group dealing with Dark-Web entity that, unlike in the first film, is non-supernatural, making it scarier. It’s apparently angry at them for stealing the laptop it lives on. Or something. Neither film is great cinema, but they kept me interested. They’re nicely edited and unpredictable, and the fact that the films take place entirely on a computer screen makes them oh, so relatable. And while I usually advocate the big-screen experience, this is better watched on your computer, close up. There’s a lot of stuff to read. (92 min)