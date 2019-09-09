Writer/director/producer Jordan Peele proves that his brilliant Get Out was not a fluke and continues to exhibit a unique flair for the identity politics-tinged comedy-horror genre. A family of four’s summer vacation takes an unexpected turn when their doppelgangers appear, apparently intending to take their places. The genuinely scary story invites a Rashomon-like variety of interpretations. Lupita Nyong’o so excels in subtly portraying both her character and her evil twin that you may think you’re watching two actors. As good as Get Out? Not quite, but it’ll make you laugh, scream and think. (116 min)