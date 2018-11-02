In this rote origin story for a minor Marvel super-anti-hero, an oddly bland, voracious alien that likes to eat people shares the body of a down-on-his-luck investigative reporter. Lazily directed by Ruben Fleischer, who made the far better Zombieland. Forgive me if you’re still into superhero flicks, but I’m just bone-tired of watching good actors abasing themselves for paychecks in contrived, assembly-line time-wasters made for 12-year-olds. This time it’s Tom Hardy, sporting a teenage American accent! None of it makes much sense, the writing’s blah, the villain’s a wuss and it’s just no fun. (112 min)