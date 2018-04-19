It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

Chiron is on the precipice of Aries. Often thought of as a comet, it streaks into your life to resolve what doesn’t serve you. If there is a wound, it will heal. But first, what creates resistance becomes known. Pluto goes retrograde on Earth Day. Gaia seeks resolution, too. Venus transits to your sector of brothers, sisters, and neighbors. You know what you want to say with the comfort level to do it.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

Happy Birthday to you if it’s this week! If you were born before or after, the Sun is still in an auspicious placement. Venus in Taurus tempts you to spend money. While it may sound self-indulgent, now’s the time to do it. This goddess of love and money then transits to your financial sector. For the next four weeks, she throws herself into building your income.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

Initially, you may sense the weekend unraveling. Yet it can be a stellar week. Pluto goes retrograde on Earth Day. The consciousness of the planet is transitioning to a more mature status, along with those who live on it. Venus enters Gemini, making things plushy, not to mention more beautiful. Seep into some comfort and relax your muscles a bit.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

Pluto goes retrograde on Earth Day, prompting a Gaia-centered awareness. This heavy hitter is also in your relationship sector. Is a partner or business connection distracted, moving in cross-currents? Thankfully, a stellar balance is on its way. The Sun has just entered your solar eleventh house. A bright possibility exists within friendships and meetings you attend.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

It’s a balanced week for Leos, considering what the stars have cooked up. It’s natural for you to have an understanding of what’s playing in the galactic field. Pluto goes retrograde on Earth Day. Awareness is right in line with your efforts. Venus moves to warm up your friendships. Choose someplace posh to meet up. The memories are worth it.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

Pluto goes retrograde on Earth Day. You’re likely to volunteer, help with the kids, and clean everything in sight – a modest and hard worker. You may find romance gets back on track. The shift which has been building creates a symbolic weekend as reflected by the stars. Venus sextiles Chiron. The era of healing financial wounds has officially started.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

The Sun moves away from your relationship sector. Does this mean heart and warmth won’t shine so brightly? Not at all. It transits to your solar eighth house, where you receive benefits within a partnership. If you’re single, you reap the rewards of self-partnering. The work you put in to achieve this more than compensates for the sacrifice in your schedule, including Earth Day.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

Ruling planet Pluto goes retrograde on Earth Day. While it may be tempting to stay inside with a pillow over your head, you’re more likely to champion one of several events as you feel the momentum growing. Your uncanny ability to sense what’s beneath the surface is the pinnacle of your perception. At least you can secretly think, ‘I told you so.’

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

Pluto goes retrograde on Earth Day. It’s not quite time to go to the beach or skip all the financial stuff. This can play out in a couple of ways. A heavy-hitter planet, it’s in your income sector. One – you have a chance to look at the past and do things differently. Two – gains that were rising may seem to bounce around. You’ll still have fun. Anything that’s not excruciating feels like a massage these days.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

Pluto goes retrograde in your sign. On Earth Day. This does not mean your life tumbles backwards. It actually supports what you have been saying all along. Others may zoom in to get a better look, but you knew in your bones there was more to be done. Whether it’s a new abode or a clever attitude to energize, you have plenty to look forward to.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

You may think you don’t care, but deep inside, you know you do. Someone else’s energy may not be as clear as yours. You can’t help it – you worked so hard to have a high definition channel which revs up this incarnation. So while you’re waiting for others to ‘get it’, enjoy Pluto’s retrograde over the weekend. It’s on Earth Day. Get it?

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

Earth Day may mean the most to you. Your finely-tuned antennae knows what needs to change. Pluto goes retrograde on the same day. It’s a reversal of energies that don’t support the galactic plan. The stars know you can’t control Mother Nature forever! In the meantime, enjoy the sexy aspect this brings to friendships. It could be interesting.