♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Planetary aspects symbolize your comfort and challenges. The majority show results in your favor. Mercury trines Chiron in your sign. Speaking up turns to healing and clarity. Your mind blends with the divine as Venus trines Neptune. A stressor may block the activation of your desires. Venus comes to the rescue. A revamp pulls you to the inner freedom you deserve.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Dreams of what you’ve been promised are poised to make landfall. Mercury trines Chiron, so news is imminent. Be open to hear it, yet cautious. The Venus trine Neptune aspect has a tendency to overstate, or leave something out. You may be exposed to the unruly current of the Sun square Neptune. Let Venus and her positive influence with Pluto bring your security back.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Partners, friends, and your career rally with this week’s star aspects. Mercury, the Messenger, helps soothe feelings. In connection with Chiron, the healer, there’s the potential to redress the past. Everyday love merges with the divine when Venus and Neptune go into action. It’s short lived, as egos are blocked from their goals mid-week. Venus influences a personal revolution.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Friends and career go full circle. Mercury trines Chiron, with understanding to heal a shock. Venus trines Neptune in a grand – triple – form of ease and charm with Cancer. Let romance expand. A credit in your karmic bank account is coming. It’s a gift. While your ego may be temporarily blocked, Venus comes to the rescue to disarm the authorities.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

You’ll have all the help you need this week, complete with bonus points. The majority of planets populate the ‘obligation to others’ positions in your chart. The good will coming your way makes up for your busy schedule. The warmth of others infuses worthwhile efforts. Mercury, the Messenger, transits to speak up and validate your interests. Especially if they’re romantic!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

As much as you’ve done, does it surprise you there’s more? This week’s crumbling expectations turn into a potential treasure trove. Mercury trines Chiron. Speak up and be rewarded, an upside-down twist. Take a day to indulge as Venus trines Neptune. These two would not have it any other way. The love goddess sextiles Pluto. Charm and sultry glances, anyone?

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

You’ve got this. Changes flow non-stop. You’re able to see through their patterns. Kaleidoscopes they may be, but you hold the beauty of their intricacy. As an air sign, you excel at thought processes and logic. Being ruled by love goddess Venus doesn’t mean you don’t like to analyze. The Sun squares Neptune. Let it invoke your inner convert to enjoy mind-bending results.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus is like grabbing a jacket and finding money in your pocket. Venus is in Scorpio – subtle, sultry, seductive. Even if you don’t feel it, others hold you in that light. Spending time alone? The love goddess trines Neptune this week. Time to get out your favorite candles, films, and sherpa to obscure cold spaces. Juno covers hearts to bring cozy, with someone or on your own.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Happy Birthday, Sag! Mercury does quite a few things this week. Most wonderful is this planet of connections strolls through your sign. Included in the bundle of birthday gifts is Mercury trine Chiron. Conversations are healing. Also in the line-up – Venus trine Neptune. For goodness’ sake. Give yourself a break. Sink into something luxurious and non-productive. It’s time!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Mercury and Venus continue to take the lead. Mercury, the Messenger, delights in facilitating a ‘win’. It’s in the realm of being healed, feeling empowered, strengthened with confidence. The Sun plays an ego game with Neptune. Don’t get caught. Walk, run, meditate. Venus trines Neptune and sextiles Pluto. Honey and jam go further than vinegar in negotiations right now.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You don’t have to lay anything on anyone to explain yourself. You’re moving straight ahead. Jupiter and Saturn gear up to enter your sign before you blink. Aquarians see the greater whole when it comes to choices for humanity. Mercury trines Chiron. Let yourself sink into a new healing mode. The Sun squares Neptune. Careful about finances until Thursday.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Celestial connections infuse the holiday run-up. Mercury, governing thoughts and ideas, trines Chiron. This is when you think your way into a better place. Conversations help old wounds heal. Right after, there’s a test, as the Sun squares Neptune. This temporarily blocks or sidesteps your forward motion. Then Venus trines Neptune. Your beautiful side comes out for display.