♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

So many planets are retrograde. This means things that aren’t known show up, generally for a time of correction. Often they have not received complete reflection in the collective awareness. What does this mean for you? This Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. Answers shift and change. Breathe easy if you don’t have what you want just yet. Mars in Aries is on the job.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Tensions connected with Mercury, Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune all retrograde may swap your focus for interruptions and mood breaks. Be kind to yourself. Balance treats with down to earth nutrition. If emotions spill over, find a grounding light and work with it. The Full Moon is a lunar eclipse, rearranging the celestial landscape.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Never one to skirt an issue, you may still find this week flies in all directions. Mercury, your ruling planet, is retrograde. Well versed in its ‘sliding backwards’ behavior, you’re now also dealing with Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune retrograde, too. Which generally means things are not at face value quite yet. The lunar eclipse brings animation to your painting.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This is the flip side of last month’s solar eclipse, which was in Cancer. This week’s Full Moon is a lunar eclipse in your solar seventh house. Whatever you have decided for yourself, whatever changes and updates you have embraced, the focus changes to a partner. If you’re on your own, you’re still dealing with that area of your life. Except, you get to make all the decisions!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The glamor isn’t gone. It has shifted to show your best angles, though. With Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, Saturn, Mercury, and Neptune retrograde, you have time to realign. Right now, you excel in ways that serve the greater whole. Your honesty attracts admiration. The Full Moon reflects your commitment. It’s a lunar eclipse, offering more in your direction.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The days ahead bring more than you might dare to hope. With Mercury, Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, Saturn, and Neptune retrograde, every path is under construction. Diligent, detail-oriented, you don’t always have to do everything. The Full Moon reflects exactly as much light as you need. It’s a lunar eclipse, to start yet another reset button, upgrading creative romance.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, and Saturn are retrograde in your home sector. What’s beneath the surface starts to show. Interruptions may undo plans, motivating a change. With two eclipses in June and one in July, no one pretends this summer isn’t intense. This Full Moon is a lunar eclipse, also around home base. New avenues present themselves over the next three months.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week offers examples of shifts around your ideas, energy, and action. Jupiter, Pluto, Pallas Athene, and Saturn are retrograde in your solar third house of communication. Mercury is retrograde, too. Sweeping reorientation dominates. The Full Moon is a lunar eclipse. It’s also in your area of connections. Find those of like mind. The next three months may bring big change.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Mercury is retrograde. Conversations veer off in directions unplanned. Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, and Saturn are retrograde in your financial sector. Income may also have a mind of its own. You know all too well how challenging eclipses can be. The June lunar eclipse was in your sign. This week offers another lunar eclipse. Changes are on the way in to increase your income.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

If wifi makes you feel like you’re stuck in a dead link, blame it on Mercury. It’s retrograde. During this time, you can’t always do what you’ve done before. Spaces of disconnection, feeling lost, or left without an anchor let the magic sneak through. Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, and Saturn are retrograde in your sign. The lunar eclipse is in Capricorn. Time to change direction.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

If motivation isn’t streaming from the heavens, there’s a planetary reason why. In the first place, Mercury is retrograde. One step forward, two steps back. Then Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, and Saturn are retrograde, too. Been feeling their effect, much? Times are intense, but change comes from within. The lunar eclipse in your dream sector slows things down. So the rest can catch up.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

If you feel like you’re swimming against the tide, or caught up in an emotional eddy going ‘round and ‘round, you’re actually right on track. With Mercury retrograde, it’s hard to keep those dendrites firing. Pulling you out to sea are Jupiter, Pallas Athene, Pluto, and Saturn, all retrograde. The lunar eclipse in this same sector of your chart brings back friends from long ago.