♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday! Have you tested your manifesting abilities lately? You might want to give them a try. Venus enters Aries, too. She wants nothing more than abundance and beauty, everywhere you look. With your hot-fire star sign, a step taken may turn into a quantum leap. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Dreams are coming to light. Literally. The Sun moves into your solar twelfth house. It governs secrets and the subconscious mind. What has delved into the depths now has something to share. Will your manifestations be like salt water taffy, tasty and stretched for your amusement, or will they require a karmic sacrifice? Ruler Venus enters this sector, so you’re likely to be saved.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

It’s nearly impossible to stay seated this week. You might find yourself dancing to your own inner song just to shake off the excess energy. The Sun enters your solar eleventh house of hopes and wishes. This luminary connects you to the heart of your friendships. Want to feel even more enriched? Venus transits to this sector, too. You are shown the abundant side of life right now.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ♥♥¥¥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣ ♣

The stars shine on your career. The Sun transits to this sector, sharing its focus of heart and confidence. Venus moves here too, offering abundance, comfort, and beauty. Social standing in your community is highlighted. You may enjoy recognition and a bit of prestige during this time. It’s energizing and luxurious. Fleeting, as well, so be sure to say ‘Yes’ to the upgrades.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week morphs for Leos. The Sun enters your solar ninth house. This luminary adds light and heart, warming long-distance connections. Not able to travel yet? Your drive to find meaning in events creates a breakthrough. Answers come easily. Venus joins in, adding a touch of luxury, whether on the physical plane, or the spiritual.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣

This week is surprisingly sexy. The Sun sidles into your sector of shared resources. Often it plays out in a relationship, though it can be just you and your agreement with the universe. Single or spoken for, a cycle of careful, quiet steps now dissolves. It’s time to reveal a fun-loving escapade. Venus transits to offer excitement. Sink into comfort levels – they’re meant for you.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Every word you say is like gold. When you think of an investment, you’re careful about the expenditure. It’s important this week, as the Sun transits to your solar seventh house of relationships. You want and deserve only the best. This is followed by your ruling planet, Venus, as she moves to the same sector. Beauty, luxury, pleasure, anyone? It’s definitely in your stars.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This is a make-or-break week. Don’t worry, it’s not permanent. But the velocity is astounding. The Sun transits to your work sector. When it comes to a job, the Sun warms things up. You are seen as creative, confident, and a joy to be around. And why not? Venus follows to join in. This goddess makes it seem you’ve shown up with exactly what is needed. Enjoy it.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

You thought you wanted change, and now you have it. But you may also have thought you’d be asked first, and were you? What do you do? The stars can help with this. They offer a map to your most important events. This week, the Sun transits to your solar fifth house. A joyous occasion, attracting romance and play. Venus follows, bringing the money with her.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Change is hard work, but it can still be fun. Not knowing what will happen is daunting, but it’s an adventure. This week, the Sun transits to warm up life at home. Feel like you have finally landed where you want to be, even with all the repairs to make? While you’re at it, invest in the best. Venus joins this sector to make sure you sink into a comfy home zone.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ♥¥¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

This is your week to shine. Two planets that take you the furthest, while keeping your feet on the ground, are Jupiter and Saturn. They’re both in Aquarius. Dreams become reality, requiring hard work and a firm grip on your inspiration. The Spring Equinox coincides with a resurgence of energy for brothers, sisters, and revealing conversations. Expect a bonus in this.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ♥¥¥ ¥¥ ♣♣

The Spring Equinox heads off a new trajectory. The Sun transits to your solar second house, heating up the finances you knew could take off. Watch them like a hawk. Things happen fast. Venus enters this sector, too. She knows you deserve the best, and will need a soft cushion when you land. You are likely to make a wise investment with a luxury add-on.