♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

Spend time on yourself. The stars support this. Ceres, goddess of good food and finance, enters your income sector. The New Moon joins her. A cycle of positive money flow begins. Then Venus enters your solar third house. You’ll enjoy conversations that stand by your interests. Jupiter, expanding opportunity, takes hold of your dreams. What could be better this week?

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

The focus is on you. A cozy revamp is underway. Ceres, whose financial strength is legendary, enters your sign. The Sun is already there. Happy Birthday! Then the New Moon reflects her wisdom in Taurus. This refreshes a cycle where you look and feel your best. Ruler Venus transits to your income sector. She attracts deals that may be too tempting to resist.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣

Planets from your sacred sector trickle into daily life. Your solar twelfth house is activated. A need for privacy pulls desires to the surface. Ceres, goddess of abundance, secures your imagination. The New Moon reflects on visions for the future. Venus transits to Gemini. She knows the value of beauty and serenity. You may feel this surround you in the choices you make.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Things change. They’re up, they’re down. You’re validated, you’re not. This week offers time to observe your emotional strings. You can tune them as you go. Or pull them in altogether if they’re not playing your song. Detachment to opinions is key to negotiations. Keep going. The New Moon kickstarts a friendship. Venus enters your house of dreams, which may be profound.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Lots to get excited about. The majority of planets rise above your private sector. This line-up puts you forward, often into the limelight. The New Moon and Ceres enter your area of career. A form of security arrives, along with a fresh start. Venus transits to make things comfortable. This love goddess recognizes your natural flair, connecting you with dynamic kindred spirits.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Beliefs and aspirations meld with career highs. Ceres, assisting in financial foundations, enters your spiritual sector. The New Moon joins her. An upgrade is put into motion. Venus, who likes money (since luxury is expensive), transits to make sure you are seen. Jupiter enters your solar seventh house and takes you to the movies. A partnership is blessed.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

Your week holds the potential for abundant magic. Planets traverse the skies, sending their light and influence. Ceres assists financial strength, sharing resources. The New Moon transits to put the spotlight on commitments. Then Venus attracts luxury into your sphere. Examine options that reflect your interests. What could be better than to feel free again?

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣♣ ♣

If your mind is on relationships, the stars have something to add. Whether trying to understand a partner, or making sure you aren’t snapped up, this week’s focus stays put. Ceres, bringing financial strength, transits to your solar seventh house of commitment. The New Moon arrives with a reset. Venus ensures you receive the benefits and beauty that brought you here.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣

Enthusiasm, a much-loved Sagittarian trait, can still get soaked. It’s harder to carry when you try to move fast. If you’re in that phase, know that brick and mortar take time. It’s a template of daily exertion. The same is true for aspirations. Ceres brings abundance. This week, it’s work. The New Moon refreshes your plans. Venus transits for rewards in a partnership.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣♣ ♣

It’s all beneath the surface. This includes romance, raising kids, and pursuing spring pleasures. It’s cozy and comfy, a tempting invitation. Ceres, goddess of abundance, enters a creative sector in your chart. The New Moon joins her with refreshing views. Then Venus brings security to a secret indulgence. Nature goddess of luxury, she reminds you to feel the sun and warm breezes.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Numbers rise in your favor. The stars will back you. They offer stability and a second chance. Saturn and Jupiter are in Aquarius. Is there something you’d like to expand in your life? Jupiter, that dream-and-good fortune planet, moves out of your sign. Act now. Ceres offers abundance, greeting the New Moon in your home base. Venus enters a delectable time for romance.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

A lot happens in your connections and conversations. Brothers, sisters, and neighbors factor, too. Ceres, goddess of abundance, helps you take the next step. The New Moon creates a reset. Venus adds resources for your home. So much to do! You’re close to your objective. Added to this, Jupiter transits into Pisces. It’s a once in a twelve year boost. What will you choose this week?