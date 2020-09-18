♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥ ♥♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Stellar energies become lighter and brighter. The Sun transits to your house of relationships. This has to do with heartfelt, long-term commitments. In the past, did they feel like they could make or break you? This week, you’re in charge of your own domain. This Autumn Equinox releases past and karmic-based tensions. Let yourself rest before another storm. Falls colors enrich you.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥ ♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week’s upside is Venus-blessed beauty and inspiration. It’s the type that restores your spirit, reminding you of the magic you can create. The Sun transits to your work sector, a double form of luck. Ruler Venus governs this part of your chart, helping you move towards your choices. This Autumn Equinox brings a cool breeze, with spell-bound candles and candy kisses.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Geminis run conversational circles around others. An air sign, ruled by Mercury, you can think your way in, out, and through most any mental puzzle. You observe and respond from a reservoir of choices. Of course, if you said all that goes through your mind, you would soon enjoy a different type of filter. This Autumn Equinox infuses romance to blend with your daily life.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥ ♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣

Don’t worry about the erratic behavior of partners and invisible best friends. They can’t help themselves, and you don’t have to. Saturn and Pluto are still retrograde in your relationship sector. Jupiter, now direct, allows them to spread their wings. The Sun’s transit makes home a nicer place to be. This Autumn Equinox is for redirecting your current trajectory, if you choose.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥ ♥♥ ♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Venus in your sign changes everything. You already know things will never be the same. Were you forced to let go of dreams to make room for new ones? Venus in Leo brings beautiful moments. Your inner light shows. The Sun transits to make your heart sing when it comes to connecting. This Autumn Equinox brightens fall colors, making shadows interesting once more.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

With interactions going by the wayside, other things fill their space. Parts of you that had to hold back can now surface. Creative moments waft through of their own accord. The transiting Sun arrives in your money sector. Astrologically, this luminary governs the heart. What financial choices offer a happy beat? This Autumn Equinox accentuates a special Happy Birthday!

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥ ♥♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Your desire for peace and harmony survives. If it’s a bit beleaguered, give it a treat. Try a walk through the park or time surrounded by art. Or give yourself a deep healing session to restore those over-processed nerve endings. The Sun enters Libra. Happy Birthday! This Autumn Equinox does what you love best – bringing balance to both the day and the night.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥ ♥♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Your favorite season arrives. You don’t have to think about balance, as you can feel it moving through you. The Sun transits to highlight your dreams. It may be lemony light, subtle yet strong, ready to take you where you choose. This Autumn Equinox does what happens only twice a year. Equality between night and day bring you safely through that edge you’ve been walking.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥ ♥♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Sagittarians have some big decisions to make. This is not news to you. Did you think if you were patient, the universe would take your hand and walk you through it? It will, but you have to ask. Guides are waiting to bring you to your next, more rewarding chapter. The Sun transits to energize friendships. Let the nostalgic Autumn Equinox remind you how important they are.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

This week you’ll move on instinct, defying logic. There’s a pulse that beats as Jupiter expands in Capricorn. As you parse your intuition into patterns, what’s revealed may undo some basic beliefs. The Sun transits to offer your match in career. It may not be exactly what’s desired, but it fits. This Autumn Equinox balances day and night within your own personal solar system.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥ ♥♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Feeling lighter than air? Is that possible, being an air sign yourself? Your plans, which may have felt a bit stuck, are now cleared and ready for take-off. You don’t have to wait for everyone to figure it out. The Sun transits to a position of power in your chart. Long-distance travel awaits. This Autumn Equinox is nothing more than wonderful for believing in the best.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥ ♥ ♥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Neptune retrograde in Pisces offers you visions ahead of the curve. Your instincts sense they may be just around the corner. Let your creative spirit soak up the higher consciousness coming in right now. It’s light, lovely, and has the power to fill you with happiness. The Sun transits to highlight what’s shared in a partnership. This Autumn Equinox holds a romantic tone for you.