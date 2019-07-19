Welcome to Marwen

Wow. Just. Wow. Backhanded compliment: it takes a stylist with the vision, daring and ambition of Robert Zemeckis, who has given us such pop cinema classics as Back to the Future, Forrest Gump and Cast Away, to make a turkey on such an epic scale. It’s the remarkable true story of noted illustrator Mark Hogencamp (Steve Carell), who was beaten nearly to death by homophobic thugs because he liked to wear women’s shoes, and how he clawed his way back to sanity by creating and photographing a fantasy world populated with Barbie dolls. Muddled, creepy, joyless, tiresome and, all due respect, pointless. (116 min)