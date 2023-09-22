Holly Gent’s bestselling novel of the same name addressed with depth and humor the issue of what happens to highly creative people when they stop creating. The story here is about a once-noted architect who opted to sacrifice herself for the good of her family and is now trying to reconnect with her creative passions. Unfortunately, her efforts make her come off as a bit looney, and she finds herself surrounded with caring but misguided people.

I can see how many may have considered the 2019 novel to be unfilmable. But that’s a word that makes actors like Cate Blanchett and director Richard Linklater salivate. It’s the kind of challenge they thrive on.

But not this time.

The filmmakers’ misjudged attempts to encompass everything in the book makes for an ungainly, rather alienating structure, though it gets marginally more compelling toward the end. Blanchett, as always, makes it all worth watching, but what this movie most inspired me to do was read the source novel. (109 min)

