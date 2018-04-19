Whisky Galore

It’s a major local crisis when in 1943 the war-rationed whisky runs out on the isolated Scottish island of Todday. But salvation arrives when a freighter carrying 50,000 cases of the amber liquid runs aground nearby. The townspeople spring into action, rowing out to retrieve as many bottles as they can while eluding the stuffy local English commander (Eddie Izzard). Based on a true story and a remake of a 1949 film, this is done with love and affection but a bit forced and not really that funny. Recommended only for those with a high tolerance for quaint and quirky British comedies. (98 min)