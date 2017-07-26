Wonder Woman

WW started out as Diana, an Amazon warrior princess in some kind of parallel universe. And now she’s here among clueless mortal males to rescue the sagging DC Comics universe. Or something like that. Gal Gadot, with her effortless blend of power and grace, is spectacular in the title role. Chris Pine is amusing as her foil. I was entertained; diverted if not quite enchanted. But it’s fun if what you’re looking for is a romantic coming-of-age action war comedy period piece. It’s the movie it needs to be, and leagues better than recent DC efforts. Kudos to the wondrous director Patty Jenkins (Monster). (141 min)