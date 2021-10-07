A mysterious character known as “H” (Jason Statham) applies to work at an armored car company that transports millions around Los Angeles every week. He keeps a low profile at first, but the skills he exhibits during an attempted robbery cause some in the company to suspect that he’s not who he says he is. Turns out he’s not there for the money, but I’ll let you discover his true motive.

Director Guy Ritchie returns, mostly, to his Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels roots in his fourth collaboration with Statham. “Mostly” because he left out the fun snarky humor. Still, the first hour is solid tough-guy Ritchie as through some deft timeline-juggling we learn what H really has in mind. It kept my interest, but I could have done without the not entirely unexpected and anticlimactic lizard-brain bloodbath at the end.

Other thugs in this remake of the 2004 French revenge/heist thriller Le Convoyeur are played by Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Jeffrey Donovan, Scott Eastwood, Eddie Marsan, and even a cameo by Andy Garcia. (119 min)