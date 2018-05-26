You Were Never Really Here

Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin, Morvern Callar) adapts, and then with blistering craftsmanship amps up Jonathan Ames’s novella into a spare, disquieting and expressionistic revenge thriller quite unlike anything you’ve ever seen (warning: not an easy sit). Joaquin Phoenix (few others could do this) plays a traumatized, borderline suicidal ex-soldier, no stranger to violence, whose job it is to find missing young girls. The jarring sound design and acoustic texture of the sinister score by Jonny Greenwood demand a big-screen viewing. Received a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes. (89 min)