Z for Zachariah

A woman (Margo Robbie) surviving on her own in a post-apocalyptic world seemingly devoid of other humans rescues a passing scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor). Possibly the last two people on Earth, they have formed a tenuous bond by the time a second stranger appears (Chris Pine) and the inevitable triangle takes shape. As the story quietly unfolds, the three begin an elegant, emotional and nuanced dance. Craig Zobel’s (Compliance) adaptation of Robert C. O’Brien’s popular 1974 cult novel is not without its flaws, but it’s beautiful in its simplicity, and never tells you what to think. (98 min, from June 23)