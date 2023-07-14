♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope July 14 – July 21

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Aries moves things forward. You create a beacon of new experiences. Feel pulled in more than one direction? If you’re in a relationship, your partner is likely to be supportive. They may get your perspective. One thing is for sure – you’re not going backwards. The New Moon connects with the Sun in your sector of home base. You may feel nicely settled and secure.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

As Jupiter attracts more into your life, you may want to do it all. On the other hand, you may feel inundated. Wish it weren’t happening all at once? There is a way to enjoy what’s coming up for you. This New Moon is a motivation for choices you make. It’s in your solar third house of ideas and connections. What makes the difference is the approach you use.

May 20– June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Geminis have a lot to look forward to. Activities may seem non-stop. Vesta, goddess of wisdom, ensures you are the ‘go to’ person. You’re at the top of everyone’s list. On the upside, planets in your solar twelfth house create a structure for your dreams. Pace yourself. The New Moon connects with the Sun regarding finances. There is a cozy and comfortable reason to feel secure.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is a week of fresh beginnings and cozy encounters. The Sun continues to shine in your sign. Happy Birthday! There is a lot you can do to expand finances. Venus, Dark Moon Lilith and Mercury support your interests. Talk them up! Think there’s not much than can be done? The New Moon in Cancer makes it easy to follow what feels best for you.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The phrase, ‘You can write your own ticket’ is especially true for you. Mercury, Dark Moon Lilith and Venus are in Leo. They tickle your curiosity and encourage you to act out of the box. Venus supports your need for a little luxury in the midst of stretching limitations. This New Moon generates a cycle of dreams you can set your heart to.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Ever wake up in the morning and sense something has changed? You can feel it in the air around you, looking for it in all your favorite places. This week is a bit like that. While you may not put your finger on it right away, you know a smoother, sweeter life is being organized just for you. The New Moon brings friends, get-togethers, and parties into the night air.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

There are so many details to keeping a life together. Librans hold a very high standard for themselves. With Venus as your ruling planet, things must look beautiful and appear serene, regardless of what the world offers. You can do this, especially as Ceres has entered your sign. She offers a bit of bounty to enjoy. The New Moon goes straight to the heart of your career.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Scorpios benefit from planetary aspects this week. You are in line to receive a boost. Friends are supportive, or it could be a group who appreciates your depths. Mars and Pallas Athene have entered this sector of your chart. They offer a chance to be energized. You can use this to bypass any stumbling blocks. The New Moon may rekindle a connection from far away.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians are well-placed to enjoy the beneficent cosmos. With the planets in your sign, you won’t feel left out. Just the opposite! You are free to choose what gives you the most pleasure. Pallas Athene and Mars have entered your career sector. It’s time for you to take a chance. You could be a big winner. The New Moon offers an enviable comfort zone within a relationship.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto at the last degree of Capricorn may make you feel victorious. You just know you’re going to win this one and come out on top. The final results may look different than originally planned. It’s great because they’re even better. Details you may have are valuable. Treat them with care. The New Moon revitalizes a long-term connection with a warm and mutual understanding.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Want to be in touch with your favorite people, but time intervenes? Try out your transmission abilities. If you’re not there in person, your energy can still stay constant. Even if you only text, they know you’re thinking of them. Neptune, planet of divine interaction, is retrograde. Perfect for testing your communication. The New Moon is intuitive about people at work.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You may benefit the most from this week’s planetary antics. Visions that come through make more sense. Plus, they’re in your favor. Noting things as you do, Saturn in your sign offers a chance to build. There’s a positive trine aspect between Pisces, the Sun and New Moon. Everything is lined up to create the heart and enthusiasm to enjoy a project’s success.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani