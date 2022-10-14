Hot off the heels of their music festival event J-Wave Inspire Tokyo, the J-Wave team is back this month with J-Wave Innovation World Festa. The seventh instalment of the event, “Innofes” is a creative festival fusing technology and music. This year it centers on contemporary topics including AR, NFTs, DAO, Web 3.0 and the metaverse. With both physical and digital participation, 2022 will also be the first three-day iteration of the festival, with the first day set aside for an online webinar for local and international business representatives.

Kicking off with the online business conference on Friday, the day will feature two seminars centering on the topics of creative innovation and science fiction prototyping, followed by a free-discussion session late in the afternoon. Industry leaders from the worlds of entertainment, IT, biology, robotics and education will lead the discussions, offering contemporary perspectives on issues and opportunities currently facing entertainment and technology.

The second day features talks on topics such as web 3.0, music technology, robotech, metaverse and innovation. Speakers from a wide variety of industries such as entertainment, visual arts, literature, IT and technology will join. On Sunday, talks will begin with Masafumi Goto of Asian Kung Fu Generation and Yusuke Narita, assistant professor from Yale University discussing the future of digital music and the effect of algorithms on musical democracy. Secondly, the impact of the metaverse on physical urban spaces will be discussed by representatives from Mori Building co and Bascule co, followed by discussions surrounding Web 3.0, NFTS, music composition, sports entertainment and blockchain held by a diverse range of entertainers, IT engineers, writers and content creators.

Alongside the discussion panels, live performances making full use of AR and video technologies will be held across Saturday and Sunday, with artists such as Electronic Sound, Aile the Shota, pop group Octpath and digital duo Masado and Miwasco. One of the highlights of this year’s festival, Sunday’s exclusive and intimate XR performance from actress and creative artist Non will be a rare opportunity to experience the future of the effects of XR on live music. The latest in AR and video technology will be at the forefront of the remaining performances on Sunday, with artists such as pop trio clammbon, writer and producer Testsuya Komuro, indie artist Michael Kaneko and popular new artist yama.

For an even more hands-on experience, Innofes’s Technology Booth will also be active on Saturday and Sunday, offering opportunities to interact with some of the latest in music, robotics and VR technology from some of Japan’s leading tech companies.

This year’s event will be held in-person at Roppongi Hills Arena and available for digital participation across three online channels. Online tickets are available from ¥1,980 and physical participation tickets are available from ¥3,980.

Check out the full details of this year’s festival via their official website.